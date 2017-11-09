Show Transcript Hide Transcript

KENNY FLORIAN: The octagon heads to Virginia on Saturday for a very special Veterans Day fight card. So let's UFC It Now to FS1 UFC Fight Night Poirier say versus Pettis. Now DC, these guys have serious firepower. Dustin Poirier really is so well rounded-- very dangerous with his hands, but he's going against a very creative fighter in Anthony Pettis with his sick, sick kicking game.

DANIEL CORMIER: Yeah, both of these guys are phenomenal fighters. Now Dustin Poirier has been in there with some high-level competitors, but he has not seen the competition that Anthony Pettis has seen, being the former champion. Dustin will have to mix things up if he's going to get to Anthony Pettis. Any time a person with a single type of style fights Pettis, they get beat. You've got to mix wrestling and takedowns.

And for AP, he's got to be himself. When Anthony Pettis was that shooting star-- when he was the guy that was shooting to the top of the sport, he was mixing everything, and he was doing it in a diverse way-- submissions, knockouts-- he has all the skill. I can't wait for this weekend.

KENNY FLORIAN: Well, I'm really curious to see who's going to lead the dance here. When you have two guys with a lot of offense, similar to that Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw fight, I think we can only have an exciting fight here. Now for Anthony Pettis, he knows that Dustin Poirier is a high-pressure fighter who likes to back people up and fight them in boxing range. Anthony Pettis-- amazing with his kicking range. He has to keep Poirier on the outside. He's got to stop the takedowns. But it's not like Anthony Pettis can't submit Poirier on the ground, either.

DANIEL CORMIER: No, he can submit him. Now the power in the hands-- I believe go to Dustin Poirier. The kicking power goes to Pettis. The speed goes to Pettis-- and experience. But that forward pressure of Dustin Poirier could give him a lot of problems in this fight. I can't wait.

- It's going to be such a good fight. Well, Anthony Pettis is the electric striker that kicked his way onto a Wheaties box, but Poirier can box you up as well. He has the highest striking rate at 155 pounds, and he usually hits what he aims for-- connecting on over half of his shots. Eight of his 13 UFC wins have been finishes.