- We now have to look ahead to the future, guys. Because he is a legend. He is a major draw. Things can get complicated when we look at his next options. The logical opponent is interim middleweight champion Robert Whitaker to unify the belts, but he's really not the draw of some other opponents. Conor McGregor, of course, is the biggest money fight, but should the lightweight champion fight the new middleweight king? Tyron Woodley is the champion of GSP's true weight class at 170 pounds. But GSP has already said no to Tyon before. So here's T-Wood from our post-fight show.

- Georges St. Pierre should have been fighting me here at Madison Square Garden, and he picked the opponent which he thought was the easier opponent, which is Michael Bisping. And I'm here to tell you right now, the boogie man is coming up to 185, and I want to fight for the middleweight belt.

KARYN BRYANT: What you didn't see there was Weidman's like, yeah, yeah-- wait, what?! So Woodley is willing to move to 185 pounds. So what do you think should be next for Georges?

DANIEL CORMIER: First off, be very careful saying stuff like the boogeyman and the boogeyman. Because it didn't work out too well for our friend Joanna Jedrzejczyk. But I think Georges should fight Tyron Woodley but not at 185-- and 170-- in his original weight class. Because as good as Georges looked-- as big as Georges looked-- I felt like he moved a little bit slower than he usually would move. I felt like the athleticism seemed a little bit off because he was carrying the extra muscle.

He didn't seem to be going at the high work rate that he is so well known for. So a fight between Georges and Woodley would be great. It would also allow Tyron to fight the guy that vacated the title that he has now. So I think Georges St. Pierre and Tyron Woodley makes all the sense in the world.

- Listen, out of all those options, I think DC picked the right one. I think that's the one that would probably give him the most respect amongst the fans, amongst the fighters, for people involved in the sport. But I don't think any of those options-- no disrespect to any of those amazing fighters and champions listed-- but I don't think that raises the legacy of Georges St. Pierre. What gets better than being the welterweight champ for so long, coming back after a four-year layoff, and defeating the middleweight champion by finish? I don't think this raises Georges St. Pierre by any means. And I think it would be fitting if he retired.

KARYN BRYANT: I don't like that.

DANIEL CORMIER: We all want to see him fight, right?

KARYN BRYANT: I think that's ridiculous.

- I want to see him fight as well. But as far as what it does for him to fight again, I don't know--

DANIEL CORMIER: He's done everything, right?

KENNY FLORIAN: He's done it all.

KARYN BRYANT: I know he has nothing to prove, but he looked so good that I feel like that's just not fair to anybody.

DANIEL CORMIER: He's got more to give the sport.

KARYN BRYANT: Absolutely. Well, we asked you guys at home who GSP should fight using our at UFC on Fox Twitter account poll question. Here are the results. 46% of you said Whitaker should be next to unify the middleweight title. And Conor McGregor and Tyron Woodley are each tied at 27% with your votes. Folks, we're going to have to wait and see what the future holds.