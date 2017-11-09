Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- Before facing Dustin Poirier in the main event this Saturday, we're joined via Skype from Virginia by none other than Anthony Paul Pettis. Anthony, you down with APP?

ANTHONY PETTIS: What's up?

DANIEL CORMIER: Are you down with APP, Anthony Paul Pettis?

- You know me.

[LAUGHTER]

KENNY FLORIAN: Anthony, what's the key to beating an all-around great fighter like Dustin Poirier?

- Put him on his heels. I can't let him move forward. He's a slow starter, I think. And my style, he's going to be looking to press me back and put me on the cage. So for us, it's just put him on his heels and find that chin.

- Anthony, when you got to the UFC, you were kind of a shooting star, right? You were headed right to the top and had some rough times. You won your last fight. Now, you fight Dustin Poirier. Does he have the type of style that you could do something spectacular to really reintroduce yourself to everybody watching the sport now?

- Yeah, most definitely, I mean, Dustin comes to bring it. He's a southpaw. He comes with the big punches-- not too dangerous with the kicks when he does throw them, so I'm looking to expose his mistakes that he makes out there. In the last fight, I played it safe; this fight, I'm going in for the kill.

KENNY FLORIAN: Anthony, I know you're focused on getting your title back. What does the road look like getting back to that title picture?

- Oh, it looks like a tough, long road, man. There's so many good guys that are 155 pounds. I'm excited to be back in his weight class. I'm excited to feel the way I feel before a fight week. Going to '45 really made me hate the weight cuts. So this time, I'm sitting about four pounds overweight right now. And I'm ready to go, man. I'm ready to get Saturday night going.

KENNY FLORIAN: Speaking of which, Anthony, I know cutting down from '55 down to '45-- it's no fun. But what did you learn from that weight class?

- Yeah, '45 for me was more of just a goal of becoming a champion in two weight classes, but I can't make the weight. It's just too hard on the body. Eight weeks of just dieting and not really even enjoying the process. So I'm back to having fun doing what I'm doing. I've got great guys in the gym, great people around me. And I'm just looking forward to going out there and showcasing my skills Saturday night.

DANIEL CORMIER: Little brother Sergio is right on the cusp of a title shot. You've been the champ. You've been the man-- the Wheaties box. You've had it all. What advice do you give him as he approaches the mountaintop-- as he approaches the top of the sport?

- I tell him every time, man, take his time. The UFC's going to try to push you as fast as they can to try to create stars. Their job is to create challengers, not champions. For me and for him-- my biggest advice is, take your time. So when he's ready to be a champion, he holds on to it for a while. That's our goal-- to be champion for a long time, not just a quick, little one defense, two defense like I did. And I want him to be a champion for a long time.

DANIEL CORMIER: It's always been Showtime-- from the tattoo to the haircuts, the jewelry, the clothes-- everything. Recently, you bought a brand new Mercedes SUV, but then the boss jumps in your comments and he says, it's a piece of crap. Get rid of it, Anthony. Why is Dana hating? Why is he hating?

- No idea, bro. This is my second one. I already had one before this. And I love the car. It's a beautiful Are You know what you're getting into. If you're buying that specific car, you know what you're getting into.

DANIEL CORMIER: AP, man, thank you for joining us, and good luck this Saturday.

- Thanks, bro.