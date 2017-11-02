Joanna Jedrzejczyk joins UFC Tonight to discuss her fight with Rose Namajunas at UFC 217
Joanna Jedrzejczyk joins Daniel Cormier and Kenny Florian to discuss her title defense fight against Rose Namajunas at UFC 217.
More UFC Videos
TJ Dillashaw talks with Karyn Bryant about his fight with Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217
7 hours ago
The bracket for the second round of The Ultimate Fighter is revealed
7 hours ago
Eddie Alvarez wins the coaches challenge and counts his money at the pool
7 hours ago
Michael Bisping: 'It's a great dream for Georges St-Pierre, unfortunately dreams don't come true'
7 hours ago
Cody Garbrandt on Dillashaw fight: 'Pressure is on'
8 hours ago
Joanna Jedrzejczyk joins UFC Tonight to discuss her fight with Rose Namajunas at UFC 217
9 hours ago
More UFC Videos»
20146-20149