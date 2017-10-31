Tyron Woodley responds to Colby Covington’s recent callout |Anik and Florian Podcast

The welterweight champ dropped by the Anik and Florian studios to talk all things UFC.

More UFC Videos

Tyron Woodley responds to Colby Covington's recent callout |Anik and Florian Podcast

Tyron Woodley responds to Colby Covington's recent callout |Anik and Florian Podcast

22 hours ago

Derek Brunson KOs Lyoto Machida in devastating fashion at UFC Fight Night

Derek Brunson KOs Lyoto Machida in devastating fashion at UFC Fight Night

2 days ago

Colby Covington made quite an impression in Brazil | FIGHTING WORDS

Colby Covington made quite an impression in Brazil | FIGHTING WORDS

2 days ago

Lyoto Machida vs Derek Brunson | HIGHLIGHTS | UFC FIGHT NIGHT

Lyoto Machida vs Derek Brunson | HIGHLIGHTS | UFC FIGHT NIGHT

3 days ago

Demian Maia and Colby Covington | HIGHLIGHTS | UFC FIGHT NIGHT

Demian Maia and Colby Covington | HIGHLIGHTS | UFC FIGHT NIGHT

3 days ago

Colby Covington post-fight interview | UFC FIGHT NIGHT

Colby Covington post-fight interview | UFC FIGHT NIGHT

3 days ago

More UFC Videos»