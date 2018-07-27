Zhu upsets top seed Zhang in Jiangxi Open quarterfinals

NANCHANG, China (AP) Zhu Lin upset top-seeded Zhang Shuai 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-1 in a marathon quarterfinal at the Jiangxi Open on Friday.

Zhang committed 50 unforced errors and eight double faults over the 2 1/2-hour match.

Zhu’s only other semifinal appearance on the WTA tour was more than two years ago in Kula Lumpur.

Zhu will take on sixth-seeded Zheng Saisai in the semifinals after she beat Ying Xun Fang 6-3, 6-4.

Second-seeded Wang Qiang remained on course for her first career WTA title when she beat Liu Fangzhou 6-3, 6-0.

Wang fell 2-0 behind then won 12 of the remaining 13 games. She’s into her second WTA semifinal.

Wang will meet Magda Linette of Poland, who survived a tough quarterfinal against 17-year-old Australian Open junior champion Liang En-Shuo of Taiwan 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

”Maybe she’s (Liang) not experienced … but she played great,” Linette said. ”She came out and played like she belonged here already.”