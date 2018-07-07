Wimbledon glance: Nadal, Djokovic join Federer in 4th Rd

LONDON (AP) A quick look at Wimbledon:

LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY

After Sunday’s day off, all 16 fourth-round singles are scheduled to take place on a hectic Monday.

SATURDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 31 degrees (88 F).

SATURDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s third round: Ernest Gulbis beat No. 4 Alexander Zverev 7-6 (2), 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0; No. 12 Novak Djokovic beat No. 21 Kyle Edmund 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4; No. 24 Kei Nishikori beat No. 15 Nick Kyrgios 6-1, 7-6 (3), 6-4; No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat Alex de Minaur 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s third round: Hsieh Su-Wei beat No. 1 Simona Halep 3-6, 6-4, 7-5; No. 11 Angelique Kerber beat No. 18 Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-4; No. 14 Daria Kasatkina beat No. 17 Ashleigh Barty 7-5, 6-3; Dominika Cibulkova beat No. 15 Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY

16 – The number of minutes it took Nishikori to win the first set against Kyrgios.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

”We have YouTube.” – Gulbis’ reaction to hearing that Roger Federer wants to prolong his career so that the eight-time champion’s children can comprehend their dad playing.

