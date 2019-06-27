Wimbledon ’19: Serena eyes 24th; Sharapova makes Slam return

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Women to watch at Wimbledon, where play begins Monday:

ASH BARTY

Seeded: 1

Ranked: 1

Country: Australia

Age: 23

2019 Match Record: 36-5

2019 Singles Titles: 3

Career Singles Titles: 6

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 1 — French Open (2019)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2018-Lost in 3rd Round, 2017-1st, 2016-Did Not Play, 2015-DNP, 2014-DNP

Aces: Owns a 12-match winning streak, including run to first Grand Slam title at French Open on red clay, followed by title on grass at Birmingham. … 27th woman to be ranked No. 1. … Played professional cricket while away from the tennis tour for about 1½ years after the 2014 U.S. Open.

Topspin: If she can accomplish on clay what she did in Paris, imagine how she could fare right now on grass courts, which she much prefers and was the surface on which she made her return to competition in 2016. Certainly should improve on her 2-3 career Wimbledon record.