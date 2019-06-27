WIMBLEDON ’19: Djokovic, Federer, Nadal lead the way again

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Men to watch at Wimbledon, where play begins Monday:

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Seeded: 1

Ranked: 1

Country: Serbia

Age: 32

2019 Match Record: 28-6

2019 Singles Titles: 2

Career Singles Titles: 74

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 15 — Wimbledon (4: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018), Australian Open (7: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019), French Open (1: 2016), U.S. Open (3: 2011, 2015, 2018)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2018-Won Championship, 2017-Lost in quarterfinals, 2016-3rd, 2015-W, 2014-W

Aces: 26-match Grand Slam winning streak ended with semifinal loss to Dominic Thiem at French Open. … Champion or runner-up in five of past eight years at Wimbledon. … This is his sixth time seeded No. 1. … 5-1 vs. top-10 opponents in 2019.

Topspin: So, yes, it turns out he can lose a major match. Still, Djokovic’s form over the past 12 months casts him as the favorite at the All England Club.