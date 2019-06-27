WIMBLEDON ’19: Djokovic, Federer, Nadal lead the way again

<p> FILE - In this July 15, 2018, Serbia's Novak Djokovic lifts the trophy after winning the men's singles final against Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Djokovic will be competing in the 2019 Wimbledon tournament. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) </p>

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Men to watch at Wimbledon, where play begins Monday:

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Seeded: 1

Ranked: 1

Country: Serbia

Age: 32

2019 Match Record: 28-6

2019 Singles Titles: 2

Career Singles Titles: 74

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 15 — Wimbledon (4: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018), Australian Open (7: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019), French Open (1: 2016), U.S. Open (3: 2011, 2015, 2018)

Last 5 Wimbledons: 2018-Won Championship, 2017-Lost in quarterfinals, 2016-3rd, 2015-W, 2014-W

Aces: 26-match Grand Slam winning streak ended with semifinal loss to Dominic Thiem at French Open. … Champion or runner-up in five of past eight years at Wimbledon. … This is his sixth time seeded No. 1. … 5-1 vs. top-10 opponents in 2019.

Topspin: So, yes, it turns out he can lose a major match. Still, Djokovic’s form over the past 12 months casts him as the favorite at the All England Club.