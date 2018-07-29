Wang wins Jiangxi Open

NANCHANG, China (AP) Wang Qiang won the Jiangxi Open after sixth-seeded Zheng Saisai retired when trailing 7-5, 4-0 in the final on Sunday.

Wang became the eighth Chinese champion in WTA history while Zeng returned to the top 100 rankings for the first time since February.

Zheng squandered an opportunity to win the first set after leading 5-3 when Wang eventually held his serve with two successive aces.

Late in the first set, Zheng started complained of fatigue to her coach and was visibly flagging by the time the second set began.

Wang got an early break in the second set before Zheng conceded the match to her compatriot.