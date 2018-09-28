Verdasco beats Murray at Shenzhen Open, reaches semifinals

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Fernando Verdasco advanced to the semifinals of the Shenzhen Open by beating Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4 on Friday.

Verdasco, who is now 3-13 against Murray after winning the last two, saved five of six break points and broke Murray’s serve three times.

Verdasco will next face Yoshihito Nishioka, who defeated Cameron Norrie 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Alos, Alex De Minaur beat fourth-seeded Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 7-6 (7) and will next play Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who ousted Albert Ramos Vinolas 6-7 (6), 7-6 (1), 6-4.