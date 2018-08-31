US Open to AP: Umpire at Kyrgios match will keep working

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Tennis Association tells The Associated Press that the chair umpire who climbed out of his seat to talk with Nick Kyrgios during a second-round match will continue to officiate during the U.S. Open.

USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier says Friday a “comprehensive review” determined that chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani’s mid-match chat with the player went “beyond our protocol,” but he would not be sanctioned because of his “exemplary track record.”

Widmaier says Lahyani was told to “stick to those protocols for the rest of the tournament” and the official’s matches will be monitored.

Kyrgios, a 23-year-old Australian, had dropped the first set and was trailing 3-0 in the second when Lahyani left his chair to go speak to him during a changeover. Kyrgios wound up beating Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-0 and plays Roger Federer in the third round Saturday.

