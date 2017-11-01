US Open champ Stephens leads US in Fed Cup final vs. Belarus

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens will lead the United States against Belarus in the Fed Cup final this month.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced captain Kathy Rinaldi’s roster on Wednesday.

Joining Stephens for the best-of-five-matches final on an indoor hard court in Minsk, Belarus, on Nov. 11-12 are two-time Grand Slam semifinalist CoCo Vandeweghe, Shelby Rogers and Alison Riske.

Article continues below ...

Stephens, who won her first major championship at New York in September, is currently ranked 13th. Vandeweghe is No. 12, Rogers is No. 59 and Riske is No. 70.

The U.S. is in its first Fed Cup final since losing to Italy in 2010. The Americans won the last of their record 17 titles in 2000.

This is the first final for Belarus.

—

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis