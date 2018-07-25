Top-seeded Zhang advances to Jiangxi Open quarterfinals
NANCHANG, China (AP) Top-seeded Zhang Shuai moved into the Jiangxi Open quarterfinals for the first time after beating Margarita Gasparyan 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday.
World No. 32 Zhang, the top-ranked Chinese player, needed around 90 minutes for the second-round win over her Russian opponent, who earned her first WTA main-draw win in more than two years when she beat Shilin Xu in the first round.
Zhang, who accepted a wild-card entry, is hoping to clinch her third title. She next plays compatriot Zhu Lin, who earlier beat Czech Tereza Martincova 6-2, 6-3.
Second-seeded Qiang Wang of China survived a scare before beating Sabina Sharipova of Uzbekistan 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.
NANCHANG, China (AP) Top-seeded Zhang Shuai moved into the Jiangxi Open quarterfinals for the first time after beating Margarita Gasparyan 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday.
World No. 32 Zhang, the top-ranked Chinese player, needed around 90 minutes for the second-round win over her Russian opponent, who earned her first WTA main-draw win in more than two years when she beat Shilin Xu in the first round.
Zhang, who accepted a wild-card entry, is hoping to clinch her third title. She next plays compatriot Zhu Lin, who earlier beat Czech Tereza Martincova 6-2, 6-3.
Second-seeded Qiang Wang of China survived a scare before beating Sabina Sharipova of Uzbekistan 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.
Top-seeded Zhang advances to Jiangxi Open quarterfinals
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices