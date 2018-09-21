Thiem, Wawrinka reach St. Petersburg semifinals

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Top-seeded Dominic Thiem and fit-again Stan Wawrinka won their quarterfinal matches at the St. Petersburg Open on Friday.

Austrian player Thiem came through a tough encounter against Daniil Medvedev of Russia, firing 10 aces on his way to a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (2) victory.

His reward is a semifinal with Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, who won 7-6 (0), 6-3 against Marco Cecchinato.

Experienced Swiss Wawrinka, aiming for his first title since sustaining a severe knee injury last year, next plays Martin Klizan of Slovakia after beating last year’s St. Petersburg champion Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 6-4.

