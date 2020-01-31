The Latest: Zverev in for 50K, Aussies miss out on $2.85M

<p> A spectator cools down in a front of a fan spraying water as qualifying matches continue ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The season's opening Grand Slam event begins here Monday Jan. 20. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) </p>

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

12:45 a.m.

Alexander Zverev will donate $50,000 to the recovery effort for the bush fires that have devastated parts of Australia.

The seventh-seeded Zverev had pledged to donate all his prize money to the fundraising campaign if he won the Australian Open title this year. The singles champions get 4 million Australian dollars ($2.85 million). He lost in the semifinals to Dominic Thiem, ending his winning streak at five matches at Melbourne Park. It’s his best run at a major to date.

“Yeah, unfortunately I could not make it happen with all the prize money,” he said. “I will keep my promise. I will donate the $50,000 and hope that can help a little bit.”

Zverev promised $10,000 for every match he won at Melbourne Park.