The Latest: Zverev in for 50K, Aussies miss out on $2.85M

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

12:45 a.m.

Alexander Zverev will donate $50,000 to the recovery effort for the bush fires that have devastated parts of Australia.

The seventh-seeded Zverev had pledged to donate all his prize money to the fundraising campaign if he won the Australian Open title this year. The singles champions get 4 million Australian dollars ($2.85 million). He lost in the semifinals to Dominic Thiem, ending his winning streak at five matches at Melbourne Park. It’s his best run at a major to date.

“Yeah, unfortunately I could not make it happen with all the prize money,” he said. “I will keep my promise. I will donate the $50,000 and hope that can help a little bit.”

Zverev promised $10,000 for every match he won at Melbourne Park.