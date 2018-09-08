The Latest: Murray, Mattek-Sands win mixed doubles title

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

The WTA says it will look into the dispute between Serena Williams and chair umpire Carlos Ramos.

Williams was penalized a game for calling the chair umpire a thief during an extended argument as the U.S. Open women’s final. Williams clashed with chair umpire Carlos Ramos, demanding an apology after he initially issued a warning for a code violation in the second set’s second game for receiving coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches.

“There are matters that need to be looked into that took place during the match,” the WTA said in a statement.

The WTA said Williams and U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka both have “great integrity.”