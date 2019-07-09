The Latest: Wimbledon doubles match sees 5th-set tiebreaker

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

The first deciding-set tiebreaker was played at Wimbledon since the tournament changed its rules for this year.

In men’s doubles, Henri Kontinen and John Peers beat Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury 13-12 in the fifth set of their third-round match after winning the tiebreaker 7-2. Wimbledon traditionally didn’t play tiebreakers in the final set of matches but introduced one for this year if the score reaches 12-12.

The longest match in Wimbledon history was in 2010, when John Isner beat Nicolas Mahut 70-68 in the fifth set. Last year, Kevin Anderson beat Isner 26-24 in the fifth set in the semifinals.

Kontinen and Peers won 7-6 (2), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 13-12 (2).