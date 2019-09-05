The Latest: Williams takes 1st set of US Open semifinal

<p> Coco Gauff wipes away tears while talking to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, after Osaka defeated Gauff during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) </p>

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

8 p.m.

Serena Williams is halfway to a return to the U.S. Open final after winning the first set 6-3 over Elina Svitolina.

Williams pulled out a 12-point game while serving to start the match and then broke on the 18th point of the second game en route to a 3-0 lead.

The No. 8-seeded Williams is seeking a 24th Grand Slam singles title. She has won six in Flushing Meadows but lost to Naomi Osaka in last year’s final.