The Latest: Williams takes 1st set of US Open semifinal

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

8 p.m.

Serena Williams is halfway to a return to the U.S. Open final after winning the first set 6-3 over Elina Svitolina.

Williams pulled out a 12-point game while serving to start the match and then broke on the 18th point of the second game en route to a 3-0 lead.

The No. 8-seeded Williams is seeking a 24th Grand Slam singles title. She has won six in Flushing Meadows but lost to Naomi Osaka in last year’s final.