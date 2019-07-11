The Latest: Williams reaches 11th Wimbledon final

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

Serena Williams will play in the Wimbledon final for the 11th time and will be looking for her eighth title at the All England Club.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion beat Barbora Strycova 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals on Centre Court.

Williams converted four of her five break points, while Strycova failed on all three of her chances.

The 11th-seeded American, who lost in last year’s final, will face Simona Halep in Saturday’s championship match.

Williams needs one more major title to equal the all-time record of 24 set by Margaret Court.