The Latest: Williams fined $10K for damaging Wimbledon court

<p> Italy's Fabio Fognini reacts as he plays United States' Tennys Sandgren in a Men's singles match during day six of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) </p>

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

8:35 p.m.

Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 by the All England Club for damaging a court during practice before the Wimbledon tournament started.

Fabio Fognini was fined $3,000. The Italian said during his third-round loss that he wished a bomb would hit Wimbledon.

Nick Kyrgios was handed two fines, one for $3,000 from the first round and another for $5,000 from the second round — both for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Australian lost to Rafael Nadal in four sets in the second round.