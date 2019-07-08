The Latest: Williams fined $10K for damaging Wimbledon court
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):
8:35 p.m.
Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 by the All England Club for damaging a court during practice before the Wimbledon tournament started.
Fabio Fognini was fined $3,000. The Italian said during his third-round loss that he wished a bomb would hit Wimbledon.
Nick Kyrgios was handed two fines, one for $3,000 from the first round and another for $5,000 from the second round — both for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Australian lost to Rafael Nadal in four sets in the second round.
