The Latest: Williams completes 2-win day at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

7:35 p.m.

Serena Williams completed another two-win day at Wimbledon.

The mixed doubles team of Williams and Andy Murray beat Fabrice Martin and Raquel Atawo 7-5, 6-3 to reach the third round.

Earlier, Williams reached the semifinals in singles at the All England Club for the 12th time.

Williams also won two matches on Saturday, first in singles and then in mixed doubles.