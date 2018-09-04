The Latest: Heat policy in effect again at US Open

<p> Sloane Stephens, of the United States, smiles after defeating Elise Mertens, of Belgium, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) </p>

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

Serena Williams shook off a slow start to grab eight consecutive games and beat 2016 runner-up Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-3 for a spot in the U.S. Open semifinals.

Williams delivered 13 aces, part of a 35-12 edge in winners.

But she trailed by a break in the opening set, and then was a point from being behind 4-1, before turning things around.

Williams reached her 36th Grand Slam semifinal and her 12th at Flushing Meadows, where she is a six-time champion.

Pliskova is the last woman to beat Williams at the U.S. Open, eliminating her in the semifinals two years ago. Williams missed the U.S. Open a year ago because she gave birth to her daughter during the tournament.