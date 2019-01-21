The Latest: Svitolina beats Keys, reaches QFs in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Monday at the Australian Open (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Naomi Osaka recently took up her big sister’s suggestion to wear a wig and sunglasses to conceal her identity as she walked around in Japan.

The 21-year-old Osaka has become a big star in Japan since beating Serena Williams in last year’s U.S. Open final.

“I wasn’t really walking around (but) when I did, I went at night and had a wig on,” she said, smiling. “I wanted to try to do that. For me it was fun.”

She got the wig from her sister and tried it for a joke, but doesn’t feel like it’s necessary.

“I personally think she was making it a bigger deal than it had to be,” Osaka said. “Honestly, I feel like people don’t look at other people when they’re walking around.”

Her mother is Japanese and her father is from Haiti. She was born in Japan and lived there as a child before moving to the United States.

“I get that I’m tan and I would stand out a little bit in Japan,” Osaka said. “I think the only way people would really care is if I’m wearing some sort of athletic (gear), like, if I was walking around with my tennis racket.

“You know, other than that, I don’t think people really care too much.”

____

5:30 p.m.

Karolina Pliskova continued her successful start to 2019 to advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals for the third consecutive year.

Pliskova beat former No.1 Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 6-1 in a lopsided fourth-round match.

It was the ninth straight win for Pliskova, who started the new year by winning the singles title at the Brisbane International before heading to Melbourne Park.

“I’m feeling great. I always feel good energy here,” the 2016 U.S. Open finalist said. “I feel like these conditions can be good for me.”

Pliskova made only three unforced errors during the 60-minute match in which she dominated Muguruza in their baseline duels.

She will next play either seven-time Australian Open champion Serena Williams or top-ranked Simona Halep. Pliskova planned to watch them on TV, saying: “For sure it’s going to be the match of the tournament so far.”

Muguruzu, who had the latest-starting match in Australian Open history when she went on court at 12:30 a.m. against Johanna Konta in the second round, had 20 unforced errors and dropped serve five times against Pliskova.