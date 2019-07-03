The Latest: Verdasco rallies to beat Edmund at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Fernando Verdasco came from two sets down to knock Kyle Edmund out of Wimbledon and reach the third round for the first time since 2015.

Verdasco won 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court.

With Andy Murray not playing singles, Edmund was Britain’s highest-seeded player in the men’s draw at No. 30. However, he appeared to aggravate an old right knee injury when he slipped on the grass near the end of the third set and needed a medical timeout.

Verdasco reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2013 but had lost in the first round in each of the last three years.

Also, No. 10-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia advanced by beating Feliciano Lopez 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 on No. 1 Court.