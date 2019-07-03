The Latest: Unseeded Opelka of US tops Wawrinka at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

Unseeded Reilly Opelka of the United States edged three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 8-6 at Wimbledon to reach the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

The 63rd-ranked Opelka earned the only service break of the fifth set in the last game, helped by four groundstroke errors from Wawrinka, who was seeded 22nd.

This was only the sixth Grand Slam match of the 21-year-old Opelka’s career. He defeated John Isner in the first round of the Australian Open in January.

The 6-foot-11 (2.11-meter) Opelka hit eight of his 23 aces in the last set, when he saved both break points he faced. In all, he fended off 10 of Wawrinka’s 12 break chances.

Wimbledon is the only major tournament Wawrinka hasn’t won.