The Latest: No. 1 Simona Halep drops 1st set at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

10:55 p.m.

Twitter is abuzz over an ad featuring Serena Williams.

Ending with the tag line, “It’s only crazy until you do it,” the spot for her shoe and clothing sponsor shows video of Williams as a young girl, practicing with her father, interspersed with clips of her playing as an adult at Grand Slam tournaments.

“I can’t say I remember that practice, actually, but I definitely remember a lot of those moments, a lot of that time,” Williams said. “It’s just a really special, special spot.”

The item had more than 4 million views by Monday evening, when Williams beat Magda Linette 6-4, 6-0 in the first round of the U.S. Open.