The Latest: Li closely follows Osaka’s progress in Australia

<p> FILE- In this June 23, 2014, file photo Li Na of China plays a return to Paula Kania of Poland during their first round match at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, London. Li Na is the first player from Asia elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame. She joins Mary Pierce and Yevgeny Kafelnikov in the Class of 2019, which was announced Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at the Australian Open. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File) </p>

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Tuesday at the Australian Open (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the youngest man to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since 2007 after beating Roberto Bautista Agut 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2) at the Australian Open to follow up on his stunning upset of Roger Federer.

Tsitsipas is the first player from Greece to reach the semifinals of a Grand Slam, and at 20 years, 168 days, is the youngest man to make the semifinals at a major since Novak Djokovic at the 2007 U.S. Open. He’s the youngest man to do so in Australia since Andy Roddick in 2003.

The No. 14-seeded Tsitsipas will play either 17-time major winner Rafael Nadal or first-time quarterfinalist Frances Tiafoe.

“I’m just living the dream,” said Tsitsipas, who had beaten six-time Australian Open winner Federer in the fourth round.

The No. 22-seeded Bautista Agut advanced the hard way, spending more than 14 hours on court through his first four rounds. He had three five-setters starting with a victory over five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray, followed by another against Australian John Millman and, after advancing through the third round in straight sets, his fourth-round win over 2018 finalist Marin Cilic went the distance as well.