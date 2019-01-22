The Latest: Li closely follows Osaka’s progress in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Tuesday at the Australian Open (all times local):

7:40 p.m.

What has been working for Serena Williams seems to be working for Stefanos Tsitsipas, too.

The 20-year-old Tsitsipas has been training recently with Williams’ coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, at Mouratoglou’s academy in France.

And Mouratoglou was a noticeable presence in Tsitsipas’ players box for his win over Roger Federer in the fourth round and again for his quarterfinal win on Tuesday over Roberto Bautista Agut.

“He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever met until now,” said Tsitsipas, the first player from Greece to reach a Grand Slam semifinal. “He does bring me a lot of confidence in my game.”

The 20-year-old from Athens, the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist since 2007, said the best part about the recent working relationship is that Mouratoglou doesn’t talk too much.

“But whatever he says is so right and so on point that if I do that, most of the time he’s actually right and it’s working,” Tsitsipas said. “That’s kind of a skill, I would say, from people to be so direct and so right on what they’re saying one time, not talking too much … making you feel confused. That’s what I appreciate and admire about him.”