The Latest: Tomic fined after losing at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic has been fined 45,000 pounds ($56,500) for not meeting “the required professional standards” in his first-round loss at Wimbledon.

Tomic lost to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday.

Wimbledon organizers say “it is the opinion of the Referee that the performance of Bernard Tomic in his first round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga did not meet the required professional standards.”

His fine is the same amount of prize money singles players get for losing in the first round.

Tomic reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals is 2011. Five years later, he was fined $15,000 at the All England Club and dropped by his racket sponsor for saying during a news conference that he was “a little bit bored out there” after losing a match.