The Latest: Thiem, Zverev advance at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

Two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem broke local wild-card entry Alex Boult’s serve in the third game of the fifth set and advanced to the third round with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2 win.

Seventh-seeded Alexander Zverev also advanced about the same time with a 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-5 win over Egor Gerasimov. Zverev has pledged $10,000 toward the bushfire recovery effort in Australia for every match he wins in Australia, and promised to donate his full prize money if he claims his first major title this year in Australia.

Zverev had plenty of support on Rod Laver Arena. Fifth-seeded team had to deal with a partisan crowd on another covered court at Melbourne Arena, but enjoyed the occasion.

“It was a tough match. Alex played great, with great crowd support. Great fun,” Thiem said. “”It’s nice to play with such atmosphere.