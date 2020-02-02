The Latest: Thiem leads Australian Open final 2 sets to 1

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

Dominic Thiem has won the third set to lead the Australian Open final against Novak Djokovic by two sets to one.

Seven-time Australian Open champion Djokovic won the first set 6-4, but lost six straight games after being called for a time violation on his serve in the ninth game of the second set. Thiem took the second and third sets 6-4, 6-2.

Djokovic had only dropped one set in the tournament — in the first round against Jan-Lennard Struff — until the final. He won his previous two finals at Melbourne Park in straight sets.

Fifth-seeded Thiem, a 26-year-old Austrian, is aiming for his first major title after losing the last two finals at the French Open to Rafael Nadal.