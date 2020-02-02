The Latest: Thiem leads Australian Open final 2 sets to 1

<p> Rajeev Ram, left, of the U.S. and partner Britain's Joe Salisbury celebrate after defeating Australia's Max Purcell and Luke Saville in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) </p>

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

Dominic Thiem has won the third set to lead the Australian Open final against Novak Djokovic by two sets to one.

Seven-time Australian Open champion Djokovic won the first set 6-4, but lost six straight games after being called for a time violation on his serve in the ninth game of the second set. Thiem took the second and third sets 6-4, 6-2.

Djokovic had only dropped one set in the tournament — in the first round against Jan-Lennard Struff — until the final. He won his previous two finals at Melbourne Park in straight sets.

Fifth-seeded Thiem, a 26-year-old Austrian, is aiming for his first major title after losing the last two finals at the French Open to Rafael Nadal.