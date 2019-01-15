The Latest: Keys, Pliskova advance at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Tuesday at the Australian Open (all times local):

2:10 a.m.

Seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem held off Benoit Paire 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 1-6, 6-3 in a first-round Australian Open match that finished after 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Thiem, a French Open finalist last year, got the decisive break in the eighth game of the fifth set and had two match points when he coasted to 40-15 in the next game.

But the No. 61-ranked Paire wasn’t finished yet. He saved one with a rifling forehand winner, another when his miscued forehand clipped the net and landed on Thiem’s side, and yet another with a deep forehand winner. Then he ran out of luck.

Thiem will next play Australian wild-card entry Alexei Popyrin, who beat Mischa Zverev 7-5, 7-6 (7), 6-4 earlier on day two.