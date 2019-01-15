The Latest: Keys, Pliskova advance at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Tuesday at the Australian Open (all times local):
2:10 a.m.
Seventh-seeded Dominic Thiem held off Benoit Paire 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 1-6, 6-3 in a first-round Australian Open match that finished after 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
Thiem, a French Open finalist last year, got the decisive break in the eighth game of the fifth set and had two match points when he coasted to 40-15 in the next game.
But the No. 61-ranked Paire wasn’t finished yet. He saved one with a rifling forehand winner, another when his miscued forehand clipped the net and landed on Thiem’s side, and yet another with a deep forehand winner. Then he ran out of luck.
Thiem will next play Australian wild-card entry Alexei Popyrin, who beat Mischa Zverev 7-5, 7-6 (7), 6-4 earlier on day two.
- Alexander Zverev
- Benoit Paire
- Daria Kasatkina
- Denis Shapovalov
- Destanee Aiava
- Dominic Thiem
- Ernests Gulbis
- Eugenie Bouchard
- Jeremy Chardy
- Kaia Kanepi
- Kei Nishikori
- Madison Keys
- Milos Raonic
- Naomi Osaka
- Nick Kyrgios
- Novak Djokovic
- Serena Williams
- Simona Halep
- Stan Wawrinka
- Tennis
- Venus Williams
- Victoria Azarenka
-