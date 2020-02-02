The Latest: Thiem: Australian Open was a great distraction

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

After trading shots for five sets vying for the Australian Open title, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem united to recognize the impact of the deadly wildfires on the tournament’s host country.

“We all saw, before the tournament, also during, what we’re doing is by far — there are way more important things in life,” Thiem said after his five-set loss to Djokovic, now an eight-time champion at Melbourne Park. “It’s very tough what this beautiful country has been through, or still going through.”

He said he hoped the tournament, where millions of dollars was raised to go toward the bush fire recovery, was “a great distraction” for people affected and that “a disaster like this is never happening again.” Djokovic mentioned the fires among “some devastating things that started 2020.”

Fires across southern and eastern Australia have claimed at least 33 lives since September, destroyed more than 3,000 homes and razed more than 10.6 million hectares (26.2 million acres).