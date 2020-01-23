The Latest: Svitolina puts top 10 women in Australian 3rd Rd

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

All of the top 10 seeded women have reached the third round at the Australian Open for the first time since 2007.

It’s the first time it’s happened at any Grand Slam tournament since Wimbledon in 2009.

No. 5 Elina Svitolina closed out Day 4 — and the second round of singles action — with a 6-2, 7-6 (6) win over Lauren Davis of the U.S.

The match ended at 12:45 a.m.

Said Svitolina, who reached a pair of Grand Slam semifinals last season: “Happy I could finish in two sets and we can all go to bed now.”