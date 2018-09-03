The Latest: Extreme heat policy in effect at US Open

<p> Madison Keys reacts after defeating Dominika Cibulkova, of Slovakia, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) </p>

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

8:55 p.m.

Carla Suarez Navarro ended Maria Sharapova’s perfect record in night matches at the U.S. Open, reaching the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

The No. 30 seed from Spain will face 2017 runner-up Madison Keys in a bid for her first Grand Slam semifinal.

Sharapova, seeded 22nd, had been 22-0 under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 2006 champion has lost in the fourth round of her last three appearances.