The Latest: Extreme heat policy in effect at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

8:55 p.m.

Carla Suarez Navarro ended Maria Sharapova’s perfect record in night matches at the U.S. Open, reaching the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

The No. 30 seed from Spain will face 2017 runner-up Madison Keys in a bid for her first Grand Slam semifinal.

Sharapova, seeded 22nd, had been 22-0 under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 2006 champion has lost in the fourth round of her last three appearances.