The Latest: Naomi Osaka into 1st Australian Open semifinal

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Wednesday (all times local):

12:10 a.m.

Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai set up a women’s doubles final against defending champions Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic at the Australian Open.

Stosur, who won the 2011 U.S. Open singles title, and Zhang beat Czech pair Barbora Strycova and Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 in the last match of the day on Rod Laver Arena.

The second-seeded Mladenovic and Babos beat American pair Alison Riske and Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-2.

The first major in the reunion of Bob and Mike Bryan as a doubles combination ended in a 6-4, 7-6 (3) quarterfinal loss to fifth-seeded Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The 40-year-old twins reunited in Australia after Bob was sidelined last year with an injured hip. Mike paired with Jack Sock to win the Wimbledon and U.S. Open titles and the ATP Finals.

Mahut and Herbert will meet another American pair in the men’s doubles semifinals after Ryan Harrison and Sam Querrey combined for a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over Lukasz Kubot and Horacio Zeballo.

Jamie Murray lost twice on the same court in doubles quarterfinals on the same day. He and Bruno Soares went down in straight sets to John Peers and Henri Kontinen in the men’s doubles.

In the mixed doubles later on Margaret Court Arena, Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands lost 6-2, 7-6 (3) to Australian wildcards Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith.