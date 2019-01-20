The Latest: Petra Kvitova into Australian Open quarterfinals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Sunday from the Australian Open (all times local):

1:55 a.m.

Sloane Stephens’ best Australian Open in five years has ended with a 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-3 loss to unseeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the fourth round that lasted 2½ hours and finished at nearly 2 a.m.

The fifth-seeded Stephens was the 2017 U.S. Open champion and 2018 French Open runner-up, but she hadn’t won a match at Melbourne Park since 2014, when she also lost in the fourth round.

The American had all sorts of problems on her serve, facing a total of 23 break points and getting broken seven times, including in the last game.

Pavlyuchenkova, a Russian ranked 44th, played aggressively and compiled a 46-28 edge in total winners.

In her fifth Grand Slam quarterfinal, she will face another unseeded player, Danielle Collins of the U.S.