The Latest: Stefanos Tsitsipas wins in 3 sets over Caruso

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

9 p.m.

Stefanos Tsitsipas thrilled his vocal Greek supporters with a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 win over Salvatore Caruso at Margaret Court Arena. Tsitsipas has been adopted by the large local Greek population in Melbourne and even has a souvlaki named after him at his favorite restaurant, with all proceeds doing to the charity appeal for the local wildfires that have hit the region. Containing those fires was alleviated somewhat by heavy rain that forced suspension of all outside matches by mid-afternoon. Play will begin a half-hour early on Tuesday in an attempt to clear the backlog. The forecast is for improved weather on Tuesday.