The Latest: Play stopped by rain at the French Open

PARIS (AP) The Latest on the French Open, the year’s second Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Jack Sock, the No. 14 seed, ranted and railed as he lost in the French Open first round for a second consecutive year.

Article continues below ...

His tormentor Tuesday was 136th-ranked Jurgen Zopp of Estonia, who won 6-7(4), 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3.

Sock blamed the Brazilian umpire, disputing her calls and questioning her competence.

”This is your job, right?” he said after serving a double fault to go 5-2 down in the second set. ”Hard to believe.”

On his way to losing the fourth set, he said to the umpire during a changeover: ”You’re atrocious. If we could request a new one, I would. This is shocking stuff. Can I request a new ref?”

Sock’s best showing at Roland Garros was in 2015, when he reached the fourth round.

—

9 p.m.

French Open organizers have ended play for the day, as the light started to fail under dark, cloudy skies.

Three men’s singles matches were in progress but had to be suspended.

—

8 p.m.

The story that was doing the rounds about Serena Williams playing beer pong as part of the royal wedding festivities?

”Not even remotely true,” she says. ”I don’t even drink beer.”

Williams attended the May 19 wedding of her friend, American actress Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry.

After playing at the French Open on Tuesday, Williams said she and husband Alexis had ”a big laugh” about the beer pong report.

—

7:30 p.m.

No. 1-ranked Simona Halep’s first-round match at the French Open has been put back.

The two-time beaten finalist had been due to face Alison Riske of the U.S. in the last match on Court Philippe Chatrier. But with play having been delayed following rain earlier in the day, and a men’s match still in the early stages in the main stadium, Halep’s game was pushed back until Wednesday.

There are no artificial lights at Roland Garros and organizers thought there might not be enough sunlight to get the women’s match started, let alone finished.

That means Halep, runner-up at Roland Garros in 2014 and last year, will not make her debut in this edition of the tournament until Day 4.

—

6:15 p.m.

Serena Williams has won her first Grand Slam match as a mother – and first match at a major in 16 months.

Williams beat 70th-ranked Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (4), 6-4 to reach the second round.

The 36-year-old American had not competed at a Grand Slam tournament since the Australian Open in January 2017, when she was pregnant and won her 23rd major championship.

Williams gave birth to a daughter last September.

She wore a black bodysuit with a red waistband on Tuesday.

—

4:40 p.m.

Two-time French Open champion Maria Sharapova of Russia has been pushed to three sets in her return to the Paris Grand Slam following a two-year absence.

Sharapova was given a tough challenge by Dutch qualifier Richel Hogenkamp but eventually prevailed 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

It was her first win at the French Open since 2015 after she served a drug ban in 2016 and was not granted a wild card last year.

She went 6-1, 4-3 up but lost the next six games as Hogenkamp led 3-0 in the decider. Sharapova managed to turn things around and her opponent angrily tossed her racket at the red clay after the Russian player resisted pressure on her serve in the sixth game, saving two break points.

—

4:15 p.m.

Rafael Nadal narrowly avoided dropping a set at the French Open for the first time in three years and finished off his rain-interrupted 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9) victory over 129th-ranked Simone Bolelli of Italy.

Beginning his bid for a record-extending 11th championship at Roland Garros, Nadal needed to erase four set points to close things out.

Bolelli produced a drop-volley winner for a 6-3 lead in the tiebreaker, but Nadal discarded that trio of set points with an ace, a backhand volley winner and an inside-out forehand winner.

Bolelli then had another set point at 7-6 but put a forehand return in the net.

From there it took Nadal three match points to finish, reaching the second round when Bolelli missed a forehand.

Nadal grabbed the opening two sets Monday but trailed 3-0 in the third when play was suspended because of rain.

Nadal hasn’t conceded a set at the French Open since 2015, when he was beaten in the quarterfinals by Novak Djokovic. In 2016, he withdrew with an injured left wrist after a pair of easy victories, then claimed every set he played last year en route to the trophy.

—

2:50 p.m.

Third-seeded Marin Cilic has kicked off his Roland Garros campaign with a straight-sets win over James Duckworth of Australia.

Cilic, a former U.S. Open champion who reached two of the past three Grand Slam finals, was not bothered by the rain that stopped play for about an hour and won 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Duckworth, who missed the French Open last year because of foot surgery, has never won a match at the clay-court event in four appearances.

—

2:40 p.m.

Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov’s first Grand Slam match as a seeded player went about as smoothly as it could – a straight-sets victory at the French Open.

The 19-year-old lefty, seeded 24th for his Roland Garros main-draw debut, needed just 2 hours to get past 59th-ranked John Millman of Australia 7-5, 6-4, 6-2.

Shapovalov compiled a 32-9 edge in winners and converted 6 of 12 break points.

A year after losing in the opening round of qualifying in Paris, he is the second-youngest man in the French Open field.

Next for Shapovalov is a matchup against 70th-ranked Maximilian Marterer of Germany, a 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 winner against Ryan Harrison of the U.S.

—

2:30 p.m.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza is back to winning ways at the French Open after beating Russia’s Svetlana Kuznetsova, another former Roland Garros champion.

Muguruza, who claimed the title in Paris two years ago, advanced to the second round 7-6 (0), 6-2.

After beating Serena Williams in the 2016 final, her title defense was ended in the fourth round last year.

The 32-year-old Kuznetsova was making her 16th consecutive appearance in the main draw in Paris, where she won the title in 2009.

—

1:25 p.m.

Play has resumed at the French Open after a suspension due to rain of about an hour.

—

12:20 p.m.

Play has been interrupted at the French Open because of rain.

Third-seeded Marin Cilic and James Duckworth played for a little more than one hour on Court Philippe Chatrier before they were sent back to the locker room by tournament officials.

Cilic, a runner-up at the Australian Open earlier this year, led 6-3, 5-4 when their first-round match was stopped.

—

11 a.m.

It’s a big day at the French Open as Serena Williams makes her comeback on Day 3 of the clay-court Grand Slam following the birth of her daughter in September.

Williams hasn’t played in a major since winning her 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open and a big question mark is hanging over her current form. A three-time champion at Roland Garros, she has not played a single competitive match on clay this season ahead of her first round meeting with Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic

Also in the women’s first round, 2016 winner Garbine Muguruza plays another former French Open champion, Russia’s Svetlana Kuznetsova, who won in 2009. And No. 1 seed Simona Halep starts her French Open campaign against 83rd-ranked Alison Riske of the United States.

On the men’s side, top-seeded Rafael Nadal will aim to quickly finish his rain-interrupted first-round match against Italy’s Simone Bolelli. The 10-time French Open champion is leading 6-4, 6-3, 0-3.