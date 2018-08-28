The Latest: Heat rule in effect for women at steamy US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

12 a.m.

Maria Sharapova held on to edge 39-year-old Patty Schnyder, the oldest female qualifier in Grand Slam history, in the U.S. Open’s first round.

Sharapova let a big second-set lead slip away, then needed four match points to close out Schnyder 6-2, 7-6 (6).

This was their ninth career meeting, but first in 10 years. Schnyder initially retired in 2011, but is now back on tour.