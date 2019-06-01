The Latest: Halep takes just 55 minutes to reach 4th round

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

Serena Williams has been handed her earliest loss at a major in five years.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was beaten 6-2, 7-5 in the third round at Roland Garros by 20-year-old American Sofia Kenin.

The last time Williams was eliminated this quickly at a major came in 2014, when she lost in the second round at Roland Garros then the third round at Wimbledon.

Williams finished with 34 unforced errors, twice as many as Kenin.