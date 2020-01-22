The Latest: Serena Williams into 3rd round in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

Serena Williams moved a step closer in her bid for a record 24th major title with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Tamara Zidansek to reach the third round at the Australian Open.

Williams won the last of her seven Australian Open titles in 2017, but hasn’t added a major championship since then. She took time off the tour to have her daughter, Olympia, and has lost four Grand Slam finals in the last two seasons. Her title in Auckland, New Zealand recently was her first at tour-level in almost three years.

The 38-year-old Williams dominated in the first set but was slowed down slightly in the second, when the roof was closed because of rain, and the 70th-ranked Zidansek saved the first seven break-point chances she faced.

“I knew I had to step up, otherwise it was going to be a really long evening for me,” Williams said.