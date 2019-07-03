The Latest: Serena-Murray pairing gets 1st-round mixed match

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

Serena Williams and Andy Murray will make their debut as an all-star pairing by facing Andreas Mies of Germany and Alexa Guarachi of Chile in the first round of mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

The draw for mixed doubles was held Wednesday.

Williams, who owns 23 Grand Slam singles titles, and Murray, who owns three, are as high-profile a team as could be. He is limited to playing doubles at the moment as he returns from an operation for a hip replacement.