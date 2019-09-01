The Latest: Serena advances at Open, gets treated for ankle

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Serena Williams rolled her right ankle but that didn’t seem to slow her down in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Petra Martic that moved her into the U.S. Open quarterfinals for a 16th time.

Williams, who received treatment on her ankle during a changeover midway through the second set, came back with little trouble against the 22nd-seeded Martic. The No. 8-seeded Williams blasted 38 winners and won nearly 80 percent of her first-serve points in a match that lasted a little more than an hour and a half.

She said after the match that she rolled the ankle and wanted it taped to get pressure on it quickly.

Williams, a six-time U.S. Open champ and 23-time Grand Slam tournament winner, moves on to play Wang Qiang, who stunned No. 2 seed Ash Barty earlier Sunday in straight sets.