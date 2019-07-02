The Latest: Roof on No. 1 Court closed for match

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

9:25 p.m.

The new roof over Wimbledon’s No. 1 Court is being used for the first time during a match.

With the light fading, organizers decided to close the roof to allow Donna Vekic and Alison Riske to complete their first-round match, which was tied 5-5 in the final set. While most of the crowd had already left, those who remained cheered and clapped loudly as the white roof slowly rolled shut.