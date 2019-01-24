The Latest: US Open chair ump gets Australian Open semifinal

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Thursday (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka and seventh-seeded Karolina Pliskova started their Australian Open semifinal under a closed roof on Rod Laver Arena after the temperature topped 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 Celsius) at Melbourne Park.

Play on all outside courts was suspended under the tournament’s extreme heat policy.

The earlier semifinal between two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and Danielle Collins started with the roof open on Rod Laver but the match was delayed at 4-4 in the first set so the roof could be closed.

After a tight tussle in the first, Kvitova dominated the second set in the indoor conditions and won 7-6 (2), 6-0.