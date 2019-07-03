The Latest: Raonic through to 3rd round at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

Former finalist Milos Raonic is through to the third round of Wimbledon for the sixth year in a row.

Raonic beat Robin Haase 7-6 (1), 7-5, 7-6 (4) to set up a meeting with unseeded American Reilly Opelka, who upset Stan Wawrinka.

Raonic needed treatment on his left ankle and Achilles when trailing 5-4 in the third set but finished off the win by converting his first match point in the tiebreaker. The Canadian was broken only once in the match as Haase took a 6-5 lead in the first set, but Raonic broke right back. Raonic lost the 2016 final to Andy Murray.

Thomas Fabbiano of Italy also advanced, following up his upset win over Stefanos Tsitsipas by beating Ivo Karlovic 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-4. At 40, Karlovic became the oldest man since 1975 to win at Wimbledon by advancing to the second round. The Croatian finished with 38 aces but only forced one break point in the match, which he couldn’t convert.