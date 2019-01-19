The Latest: Osaka advances to 4th round at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Saturday at the Australian Open (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Milos Raonic eased to a 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (6) win over Pierre-Hugues Herbert to move into the fourth round of the Australian Open for the sixth time.

It came after Raonic had two tough opening matches with Nick Kyrgios and 2014 champion Stan Warwinka.

Raonic swept to 3-0 and 5-1 leads in the tiebreaker but Herbert rallied to level at 5-5. Herbert saved one match point before Raonic clinched the 2-hour, 1-minute match with an ace.

Raonic will play the winner of the later match between fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev and Alex Bolt.

_____

5:15 p.m.

Madison Keys has reached the second week of the Australian Open for the fourth time with a 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 12-seeded Elise Mertens.

Keys, a semifinalist here in 2015 and runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open, converted four of her seven break points and saved seven of the eight she faced against Mertens.

“I’m definitely very happy with how I played today — especially how I served and got out of some could-be-bad situations,” she said.

The No. 17 seed didn’t play any warm-up tournaments before the season’s first major and says “I’m feeling a lot better now that I’ve had three wins.”

She has reached the semifinals at three of the last five Grand Slam events. Her opponent in the fourth round will be sixth-seeded Elina Svitolina, who came back from 3-0 down in the third set to beat Zhang Shuai 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.