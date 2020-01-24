The Latest: Raonic beats No 6 Tsitsipas at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

9:55 p.m.

No. 32-seeded Milos Raonic has beaten No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open for the seventh time.

The 2016 Wimbledon finalist had five match points in the third-set tiebreaker and converted his second with a booming forehand winner for a 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (2) victory on Margaret Court Arena. He finished with 19 aces and 55 winners in a dominating performance against Tsitsipas, who beat Roger Federer here last year on the way to the semifinals.

Raonic’s best run in Australia was to the last four in 2016, when he became the first Canadian man to reach the semifinals at Melbourne Park. He lost that match and the Wimbledon final later that year to Andy Murray.

Raonic missed the French and U.S. Open tournaments last year with injuries but says he’s feeling better after an off-season where he could focus on recovery.

“It’s fun to be healthy, to be playing well,” Raonic told the crowd. “I can really take a lot of pleasure in that.”

He will next play 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic, who beat ninth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3.